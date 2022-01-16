Iraq has fifth-largest largest crude reserves in the world in 2021

According to CNBC, Venezuela ranked first with a reserve of 303.8 billion barrels, followed by the regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran with 258.6 and 208.6 billion barrels, respectively. Iraq, which ranked fifth with 145.2 billion barrels, was preceded by Canada with a reserve of 170.3 billion barrels, Shafaq News reported.

Iraq is OPEC’s second-biggest producer and exporter. Last December, Iraq produced and exported 4.310 and 3.677 million barrels daily, respectively. Most of Iraq’s proven oil reserves are in Basra, Baghdad and Ramadi. Additionally, Iraq is heavily dependent on oil revenues compared to most of its OPEC partners. Also, crude petroleum accounted for 95% of Iraq’s $60.8 billion in exports in 2017, according to Infos-10 .