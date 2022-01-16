13 Millions of Yemenis face hunger: UN

SHAFAQNA – Millions of Yemenis are experiencing rising hunger amid shortages in food assistance, the United Nations said on Sunday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) tweeted that the cut-off of food assistance had made life difficult for displaced Yemeni families, who are now facing severe hunger.

According to the organization, Reduction in the budget of UN aid organizations in Yemen has caused millions to receive less than the specified ration in January, with half of the 4 million Yemeni refugees live in areas categorized as an emergency food situation.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.