Islamic laws on copyright

SHAFAQNA- Islamic laws According to the Fatwas of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Question: What is the ruling on copying computer software, movies, audio CDs and other such things, which bear the wording “All Rights Reserved” or “Copyright”?
Answer: Copyrights must be respected; it is not permissible, if it is against the law (obligatory precaution).

 

 

