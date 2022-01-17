USA: First Muslim Mayor of Dearborn sworn into office using the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA- Abdullah Hammoud was formally sworn in Quran on Saturday (15 Jan 2022) as the first Muslim Mayor of Dearborn in Michigan. Addressing the audience afterward, Hammoud spoke of Dearborn’s diversity, saying it serves as a democratic model for the world. And he called for a dynamic government that is accessible to all while solving the city’s challenges, such as infrastructure.

Hammoud used some Arabic words to thank God during his speech. Hammoud ended his speech by saying: “Wa Salaamu Alaykum” which refers to greetings of peace, followed by “Let’s get to work”, Detroit Free Press reported.

Dearborn, the headquarters for Ford Motor Co. and whose logo is “Home Town of Henry Ford,” is now 47% Arab American and whites of European descent are now a minority, according to 2019 census data.