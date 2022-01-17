https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/index.jpg 324 624 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-17 21:16:042022-01-17 21:16:04Video: Grand legacy of Bibi Ummul Baneen (S.A)
SHAFAQNA- A speech on “The grand legacy of Bibi Ummul Baneen (S.A)” was delivered by Shaykh Mohamed Abbas Panju at Jaffari Community Center of Toronto, Canada.
Video: Grand legacy of Bibi Ummul Baneen (S.A)
