Date :Monday, January 17th, 2022

Video: Grand legacy of Bibi Ummul Baneen (S.A)



SHAFAQNA- A speech on “The grand legacy of Bibi Ummul Baneen (S.A)” was delivered by Shaykh Mohamed Abbas Panju at Jaffari Community Center of Toronto, Canada. 

