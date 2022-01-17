Germany: Publication of German translation of the book “Discovering the Quran”

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: German translation of book “Discovering the Quran: A Contemporary Approach to a Veiled Text” by Neal Robinson has been published in Germany. Authored by Neal Robinson, Professor of Sogang University, South Korea, the German version of the book on the holy Quran has been published by Tradition Publication.

According to Iran’s Organization of Culture and Islamic Relations, the book is a clear analysis on different aspects of the holy Quran. The book is written in three sections and provides a resource for students of Islamic studies and theology. In part of the preface to the book, it is known as one of most popular resources on Quranic studies in the international arena.

Author of the book, “Discovering the Quran: A Contemporary Approach to a Veiled Text”, Neal Robinson is a Senior Lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Leeds. He is also the Author of Islam: A Concise Introduction, Georgetown University Press, 1999.