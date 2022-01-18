UN: Global economic growth to slow down in 2022 and 2023

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, according to Associated Press . The U.N. said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 — the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades — the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.

Last year’s robust recovery was largely driven by consumer spending, some increase in investments and trade in goods surpassing levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.N. World Economic Situation and Prospects 2022 report. But the momentum for growth “slowed considerably by the end of 2021, including in big economies, like China, the European Union and the United States” as the impacts of monetary and financial stimuli from the pandemic began to recede and major supply chain disruptions emerged, the report said.