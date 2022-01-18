Can women become PM or President of Iraq?

SHAFAQNA- An Iraqi legal expert has described the possibility of women running for prime minister or president in Iraq under the Iraqi constitution.

Ali al-Tamimi, an Iraqi legal expert, said that the Iraqi constitution did not specify the gender of the candidate in Article 76 of the majority faction, and states it unconditionally. Also, Article 77 of the Constitution, which deals with the conditions of a candidate for the post of Prime Minister, does not mention the distinction between women and men and brings it in general, which includes men and women.

He continued: “Also, Article 14 of the Constitution considers men and women equal in rights and privileges, and Article 16 of the Constitution emphasizes equal opportunities.”

Al-Tamimi continued: “There is no legal obstacle in the relevant laws that prevents women from reaching the post of prime minister. But from the jurisprudential point of view, concerning the hadith by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that “People who appoint (Wallaow) a woman as their leader will never succeed”, it should be said that it has nothing to do with this issue, because this hadith is given about a specific historical occasion and it is not a general rule but about a specific event and not a general rule.

The Holy Quran mentions the leadership of a woman in Surah An-Naml (“They said, “We are men of strength and of great military might, but the command is yours, so see what you will command.”), and women are a blessing for their homelands.

In the end, he said: “In democratic systems, these institutions and not only the prime minister is the one who rules.”

Earlier, Fuad Shilan was the first woman in Iraq to run for the presidency.

Noting that her candidacy is for the first time in Iraq, Shilan said that women can run the country alongside men and reach the highest positions.

The first candidate for the Iraqi presidency noted that she had previously served as the head of women’s affairs at the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, in order to consolidate the role of women in the Iraqi presidency.

She also stated that she has a special plan to deal with the political, economic and social problems and crises in Iraq.

Shilan needs 220 votes in the Iraqi parliament to win the Iraqi presidency.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English