Shia answers: What is difference between conditions of interpretation of Holy Quran from Shias’ point of view and views of the Sunnis?

SHAFAQNA- What is the difference between the conditions of the interpretation of Holy Quran from the Shias’ point of view and the views of the Sunnis?

Short answer: The main difference between Shia and Sunni interpretations is that Shias in interpreting the Holy Quran, in addition to the words of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), also consider the narrations of Shia Imams (A.S), but Sunnis only rely on the views of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his companions and his followers.

In the literary interpretation of the Holy Quran, which mostly deals with literary aspects (words, rhetoric, syntax, etc.), there is not much difference between the opinions of Shia and Sunni commentators, but the main difference between Shia and Sunni interpretations is that in the interpretation of the Holy Quran, in addition to the words of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Shias also consider the narrations of the Shia Imams (A.S), but the Sunnis rely only on the views of the Prophet (PBUH), his companions and followers.

For this reason, the term “interpretive narrations” or “Tafsir bi’l Ma’thur” according to the Sunnis, refers to that part of the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and the words of the companions or followers that has been left from them in order to explain the meaning of God from the verses of the Quran.

As Abdul Azim Zarqani, a well-known Sunni scholar, writes in this regard: “Tafsir bi’l Ma’thur is what has reached us from the holy Quran, from the exegesis of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his Companions, as an explanation of God’s purpose in His book.”