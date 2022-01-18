Iraq records 6487 Coronavirus cases, highest in past months

This raised the nationwide caseload to 2,125,266, while the death toll from the virus rose by 10 to 24,262. Since the start of 2022, the ministry has reported continued increases in COVID-19 infections in Iraq since Jan. 8, when only 316 daily cases were registered, Xinhua reported.

A total of 58,005 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses administered to 8,932,414, the ministry said in a statement.