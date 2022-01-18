Iraq: International Quranic Conference Commences In Karbala

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The International Quranic Conference commenced in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala on Monday (17/01/2022) seeking to unify arbitration regulations of the Quran competition internationally. The event has been organized by the Darul-Quran Center of Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) with the participation of representatives from 16 countries.

The opening ceremony of the 4-day conference was held at Al-Zahra (SA) University. Addressing the event, the Head of Darul-Quran Sheikh Khairuddin Al-Hadi said that interest in the Holy Quran and everything that serves the Quranic movement in the Islamic world is one of the most important manifestations of piety.

Describing the conference as “the first of its kind in the world”, he said that the specialized and technical event will become an important one for Quranic institutes to organize their visions and plans. The conference seeks to introduce unity and discipline to arbitration criteria in Quran competitions, he said, adding, “Today we are in a stage of maturity in institutional work at the national and international levels.”

It is more than 67 years that Malaysia is organizing international Quran competitions and this number for Iran and Jordan are 48 and 28 years respectively, he said, noting that other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Algeria, Kuwait and Bahrain, and various Islamic countries have also staged different Quranic competitions.