Photos: Difficult conditions of Afghan refugees in Herat

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Following the conflict in Afghanistan in recent years, some people in the city of Herat live in inappropriate tents with their families in the cold season. Those who are of Tajik and Hazara ethnicity have migrated to the city of Herat from the cities of Faryab, Badghis, Farah, etc., and from the neighboring provinces, and expect help and support from the Taliban government and international organizations.

 

