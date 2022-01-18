Date :Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 | Time : 19:43 |ID: 244631 | Print

Raisi, Putin to discuss the JCPOA, joint economic

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will discuss the JCPOA, joint economic projects and international issues when they meet in Moscow on Wednesday, office of Kremlin Press Secretary said in a statement.

Raisi and Putin will talk about the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and all issues related to bilateral cooperation, including implementation of joint economic and business projects, as well as international and regional issues, the statement said.

Elsewhere, the official website of Russia’s president said that Raisi’s visit to Moscow was in line with expanding economic, political and cultural interactions between Iran and Russia.

President Raisi is leaving tomorrow for Moscow. He will also address the Russian State Duma and meet with Iranians residing in Russia and with Russian businesspeople.

Iran’s ministers of foreign affairs, oil and economic affairs and finance will accompany the president in this trip.

