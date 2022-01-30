Shia answers: Which verses in Holy Quran refer to the Absent Imam?

SHAFAQNA- Which verses in the Quran announce the Absent Imam?

Short Answer: There are many verses in the Holy Quran which, according to interpretive narrations, refer to Imam Mahdi (A.J) or his resurrection and related issues. Two of the most important of these verses are:

Verse 105 of Surah Al-Anbya: “Surely We wrote in the Psalms, after the exhortation, that the earth shall be inherited by My righteous servants.”

And Verse 5 of Surah Al-Qasas:

“We wanted to bestow favour on those who were oppressed in the land. We wanted to make them leaders and heirs.”

There are many verses in the Quran which, according to interpretive narrations, refer to Imam Mahdi (A.J) or his resurrection and related issues.

The most important of these verses are:

“Surely We wrote in the Psalms, after the exhortation, that the earth shall be inherited by My righteous servants.” (Verse 105 of Surah Al-Anbya)

It has been narrated from Imam Baqir (A.S) that the “righteous servants” are the companions of Imam Mahdi (A.J) in the end of time.

2. “We wanted to bestow favour on those who were oppressed in the land. We wanted to make them leaders and heirs.” (Verse 5 of Surah Al-Qasas)

In a narration of Imam Ali (A.S), “Those who were oppressed” have been interpreted as the family of Muhammad (PBUH) that Imam Mahdi (A.J) will humiliate their enemies.

3. “Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth…” ‌

(Verse 55 of Surah An-Nur)

According to Tusi, it has been narrated from the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) that this verse is about Imam Mahdi (A.J).

4. “Allah will certainly help) those who, were We to bestow authority on them in the land, will establish Prayers, render Zakah, enjoin good, and forbid evil. The end of all matters rests with Allah.”(Verse 41 of Surah Al-Hajj).

In some narrations, this verse has been interpreted as Imam Mahdi (A.S) and his companions.

Other verses that according to the narrations refer to issues related to Mahdism such as the Appearance (Zuhur), resurrection, absence and rule of Imam Mahdi (A.S), are as follows:

Surah Al-Baqara, verses 1 to 3-148-155-249; Surah Al-Imran, verses 83-200; Surah An-Nisa’, verses 59-69; Surah At-Tawbah, verse 33; Surah As-Saff, verse 9; Surah Ibrahim, verse 5; Surah Al-Hijr, verses 36-38-87; Surah Al-Isra, verses 33-81; Surah Ṭā Hā, verses 110-115-135; Surah Al-Muddaththir, verses 8 to 10- 46-47; Surah Luqman, verse 20; Surah Al-Ankabut, verse 20; Surah Al-Anfal, verses 7-8; Surah Al-Asr, verses 1-2; Surah Al-Bayyina, verse 25; Surah Al-Qadr, verse 5; Surah Al-Lail, verse 2; Surah Ash-Shams, verse 3; Surah Al-Fajr, verse 1; Surah Al-Burooj, verse 1; Surah Al-Ghashiyah, verses 1-4; Surah At-Takwir, verses 15-16; Surah Al-Jinn, verse 24; Surah Al-Maarij, verses 46-26; Surah Al-Mulk, verse 30; Surah As-Saff, verse 8; Surah Al-Hadid, verse 17; Surah Ar-Rahman, verse 41; Surah Adh-Dhariyat, verse 23; Surah Qaf, verses 41-42; Surah Al-Fath verse 25; Surah Al-Jathiyah, verse 14; Surah Az-Zukhruf, verse 66; Surah Ash-Shura, verses 20-41; Surah Fussilat, verses 16-17-53; Surah Az-Zumar, verse 69; Surah Sad, verse 88; Surah As-Saffat, verse 83; Surah Saba, verse 51; Surah As-Sajdah, verses 21-29; Surah Ar-Rum, verse 4; Surah Ash-Shu’ara, verses 205-207; Surah An-Nur, verse 35; Surah Yunus, verse 20; Surah An-Nahl, verses 1-45; Surah Yusuf, verse 110; Surah Al-An’am, verse 158; Surah Al-A’raf, verse 159; Surah Hud, verse 80; Surah Al-Ḥajj, verse 39; Surah At-Tariq, verses 15-17; Surah An-Naml, verse 62.