US politics in 2022: Democrats are in trouble & Republicans are poised to take back control of one or both houses of Congress

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The story line for US politics in 2022 seems simple and straightforward: Democrats are in trouble, and Republicans are poised to take back control of one or both houses of Congress in the year’s midterm elections. But given both historical trends and current conditions, that forecast certainly seems on target. Yet as with most things political these days, the year ahead isn’t likely to be quite that simple and straightforward. The 2022 political deck is full of cards, which make prognostication risky.

With poll numbers down and domestic priorities stalled, US president faces a tough midterm election battle. Biden’s flagship welfare and climate legislation – the $1.75 trillion, 10-year “Build Back Better” plan – has been blocked by Democratic in-fighting and Republican opposition and ,the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has caused a surge in infections and prices for food and fuel have been rising. At risk in the November 2022 elections is the Democratic Party’s control of Congress, which will define the political landscape for the remaining two years of Biden’s term.

The party controlling the White House typically loses seats in the first midterm elections of a new presidency. With Biden’s plunging poll numbers, uncertainty over the centerpiece of his legislative agenda and Republicans’ redistricting edge, Democrats are increasingly dour about their chances. In the House, Democrats can only afford to lose a handful of seats; in the Senate they cannot afford to lose a single one.

44% of voters said they expected to vote for a Republican in the midterm election, compared with 41% who said they would choose a Democrat.That deficit is particularly concerning for Democrats because most analysts think they need to win the national vote by several percentage points to break even with Republicans, given GOP advantages in the composition of House districts around the country ,wsj told.

Republicans aim to sow outrage, Trump-style, with an eye on 2022 midterms. Emboldened by a string of off-cycle electoral victories, Republicans are embracing the culture war battles that Donald Trump waged from the White House as a strategy for winning back control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections , the Guardian told.

“Lean into the culture war,” was the title of a June memo from the leader of the House Republican Study Committee, Indiana congressman Jim Banks. The “culture war” offensive comes as Democrats, facing deep economic malaise and historical headwinds, race to deliver on the president’s domestic agenda, which includes an ambitious social policy package that faces serious legislative hurdles, hampered by Democratic holdout senator Joe Manchin.

And perhaps the biggest question hovering over the landscape: Will former President Donald Trump prove to be a positive or negative force for his Republican Party—positive because he drives turnout and lends a hand to his preferred candidates, or negative because he motivates Democrats and stokes disagreements within the GOP over what kinds of candidates should be nominated?