Share of a coparcener of a Brain-dead person/ Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA– The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has answered a question about the share of inheritance of a person who has suffered brain death.
The text of the question and answer is as follows:
Question: Will a person who has suffered brain death but is still living with the help of a machine inherit? What is the deal with him at this time?
Answer: It is prudent for the other heirs to divide his share and reconcile with his legatees after his death.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
