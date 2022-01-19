Date :Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 | Time : 10:29 |ID: 244673 | Print

Share of a coparcener of a Brain-dead person/ Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNAThe Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has answered a question about the share of inheritance of a person who has suffered brain death.

The text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: Will a person who has suffered brain death but is still living with the help of a machine inherit? What is the deal with him at this time?

Answer: It is prudent for the other heirs to divide his share and reconcile with his legatees after his death.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Shia answers, fasting 21 hours Shia answers: Why should one fast on long days of the year which sometimes in some parts…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *