Divorce according to a non-Islamic country’s law/ Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz has answered a question about divorce.

The text of the question and answer is as follows:

Question: I divorced my wife according to Swedish law. Is this accepted by Islamic law and is it necessary to re-conduct administrative procedures in Iran?

Answer: In a legal divorce, two things are necessary: ​​First, the husband must divorce his wife voluntarily and with consent. Second, the presence of two just male witnesses is necessary. Otherwise, the divorce is void. If the divorce is legally enforced, the man and the woman are separated.

