Divorce according to a non-Islamic country’s law/ Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’s answer

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz has answered a question about divorce.

Question and answer:

Question: I divorced my wife according to Swedish law. Is this accepted by Islamic law and is it necessary to re-conduct administrative procedures in Iran?

Answer: In a legal divorce, two things are necessary: ​​First, the husband must divorce his wife voluntarily and with consent. Second, the presence of two just male witnesses is necessary. Otherwise, the divorce is void. If the divorce is legally enforced, the man and the woman are separated.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English