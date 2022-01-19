Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has recorded a slight dip in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 5477 new infections and two virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 615,430 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia. This brings the total deaths caused by COVID to 8,905.

Meanwhile, 3405 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 544947.

Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

Mask mandates in public places, indoors and outdoors, were also reintroduced.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.