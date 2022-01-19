Date :Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 | Time : 13:15 |ID: 244706 | Print

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has recorded a slight dip in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, with 5477 new infections and two virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 615,430 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in Saudi Arabia. This brings the total deaths caused by COVID to 8,905.

Meanwhile, 3405 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 544947.

Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

Mask mandates in public places, indoors and outdoors, were also reintroduced.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

You might also like
Karbala Health Department explains details of special emergency plan for Ashura
Photos: After a 6-month break Friday prayers held in Qom, Iran
Saudi Arabia gradually lifts COVID-19 restrictions
Iraq COVID-19 death toll passes 11,000
Iraqi Minister of Health: We have all medicines to treat COVID-19
Iraq will start to import Pfizer's vaccine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *