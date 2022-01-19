Date :Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 | Time : 13:19 |ID: 244710 | Print

Corona in Israel; High infection despite Pfizer vaccine

SHAFAQNA –Statistics released in Israel show that despite the Pfizer vaccine, around one in nine of the recent cases of coronavirus diagnosed in country.

Kan TV reported in this regard that 11 percent of cases confirmed over the past few days were reinfections.

Israel is currently seeing an unprecedented wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant.

Health officials believe the country could see around 100,000 new daily cases reported in the coming days, with the true number of infections in fact significantly higher due to changes in testing protocols.

