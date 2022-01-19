UN food and medical aid to 800 Afghan families

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has distributed food and medical aid to 800 vulnerable Afghan families, the head of Afghanistan’s National Crisis Management Authority said.

Maulvi Mohammad Abbas Akhund, head of the Afghan National Crisis Management Agency, told reporters in Kabul on Wednesday that food and medical aid would be gradually distributed in different parts of Afghanistan, in line with international aid.

According to UNICEF officials, the fund seeks to double assistance to Afghan children, especially those suffering from malnutrition.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about the escalating crisis in Afghanistan, and the fund will continue to provide assistance to Afghanistan,” Sam Mort, UNICEF’s Communications and Civil Rights Officer in Afghanistan, told reporters.

Last week, the United Nations called on the international community to provide $ 4.4 billion in aid, citing the hunger of more than half of the Afghan people.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English