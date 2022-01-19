Iraq: Women mourning procession in honor of Umm Al-Baneen (S.A.) in Karbala [photos]

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Department of Hussaini Rites and Processions of the holy shrines of Al-Hussain (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS) organized a women mourning procession in honor of Umm Al-Baneen (SA) and to extend their condolences to her son Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS) on her death anniversary. The Department is used to organize this mourning procession annually, and a large number of mourning women from inside and outside Karbala participated in it, as well as a group of female visitors who participated in the procession of condolences. This procession is part of the mourning program prepared for the commemoration of this sad occasion.

This program is not limited only to men, but there is a women mourning imprint, to confirm the continuation of her path and as part of the loyalty towards her sacrifices, and to extend the condolences to the imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) on this memory. This procession start from the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) to offer the condolences. Then towards the shrine of her beloved son; Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS), to offer condolences to him, passing through the square between the Two Holy Shrines. The procession is led by a symbolic coffin, in addition to a group of children wearing black and holding candles as a sign of grief and sorrow.

One of the mourners in this procession, Hajja Umm Mohamad, told Al-Kafeel Network: “The commemoration of this anniversary on the occasion of the death of Umm Al-Baneen (SA), should be a real revival in line with the teachings, recommendations and instructions of the Imams of Ahlul-Bayt (AS), and consistent with their role in life as Imams, leaders, proofs, and role models for all people, each according to his ability and capabilities and according to his understanding and awareness, so every aspect of revival is loved and desired, as long as it is in harmony with the constants of Islamic Sharia.” She added, “Lady Umm Al-Baneen (SA) deserves more than that from us. But the participation in this procession is nothing but evidence to recall her positions that were written in letters of light.”

