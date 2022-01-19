Japan: Ayatollah Motahhari’s famous book to be published in Japanese

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari’s ‘Anecdotes of Pious Men’ is set to be translated into Japanese and published in the East Asian country. This was revealed by Hossein Divsalar, Iranian Cultural Attaché in Japan, according to the website of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

The book will be published with the cooperation of Pao publications in line with expanding international cultural cooperation. The agreement for the translation of the publication of the book was signed by Divsalar and Yasunaka, Head of Pao Publications. Divsalar pointed to the lack of content for those Japanese who are interested in the Iranian culture, noting that the cultural office has so far translated and published 15 books and magazines since some three years ago.

Anecdotes of Pious Men offers educational stories about the character, ethics, teachings, and the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Ahlul-Bayt (AS). The book provides a new definition for an Islamic society that is full of wisdom.