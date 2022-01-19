Pakistan: Shia & Sunni Muslims attend conference on “Message of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” in Lahore

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The great conference “Message of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)” with the axis of boosting Islamic solidarity was held as a number of senior Shia and Sunni authorities attended the event in Lahore. Pakistani Shia and Sunni leaders and state authorities attended the great conference titled “Message of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)” discussing ways to boost Islamic unity, disavowal of extremism, confrontation with anti-proximity provocations and also plots by enemies of Islam.

Allamah Seyyed Sajid Naqvi, Head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, in his speech delivered via video conference called Islamic unity as a key demand of the Muslim world and said,” Message of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)” will result in growth and solidarity among Muslims as this meeting will highlight the concept of unified Ummah (nation) for us.” Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, Head of Jamiat Ulama-e Pakistan stressed sectarian collaborations and hailed the endeavors for unity of the nation.

He said,”Muslim scholars have always rejected sectarianism according to the holy Qur’an which leads the Islamic Ummah towards boosting unified nation.” Allamah Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Special Envoy of prime minister in religious affairs underlined the message by the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and also the important role by companions and household of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in promoting his message.

“Has it not been for the vigilance and solidarity of different Islamic denominations in Pakistan, the country would have been scene for sectarian war during the recent years” he said. Other religious and political leaders attending the event stressed religious commonalities of Muslims, avoiding division, promotion of Islamic fraternity and unity as was the style of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Prominent religious figures, Shia and Sunni scholars as well as the special envoy of prime minister in religious affairs attended the meeting which was held in Aiwan-e-Iqbal convention hall A.

