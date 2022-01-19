During a meeting with Mustafa al-Kazemi, Ammar al-Hakim calls for formation of a balanced government in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition today (Wednesday) called on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to form a balanced government within the constitutional timetable.

According to a statement from Hakim’s office, he discussed the latest developments in the political, security and service situation in Iraq with Mustafa al-Kazemi during a meeting held at his office in Baghdad.

According to the statement, Ammar Hakim in this meeting called for the formation of a balanced government within the framework of constitutional deadlines and stressed the importance of fulfilling the duties of the next government in terms of providing services, job opportunities, challenges and priorities.

Al-Hakim and al-Kazemi also discussed the latest developments regarding the health situation and the entrance of Iraq in the fourth wave of the Corona in the country, and urged the relevant institutions to take responsibility for awareness and vaccination.

The head of the Iraqi National Coalition also stressed the need to intensify intelligence efforts and continue pre-emptive operations, and called for the interests of citizens to be taken into account when making decisions and positions.

