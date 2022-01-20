More than half a million workers lost their job since Taliban takeover :ILO

SHAFAQNA- A new estimates released by the International Labour Organization (ILO) highlights huge losses in jobs and in Afghanistan hours since the change in administration in August 2021.

Job losses in Afghanistan following the change in administration totalled more than half a million in the third quarter and may reach 900,000 by mid-2022. The contraction – a 14 per cent loss by mid-2022 – reflects workers pushed out of employment due to the change in administration and ensuing economic crisis as well as restrictions on women’s participation in the workplace.

Women’s employment decreased by an estimated 16 per cent in the third quarter 2021, relative to a hypothetical

scenario with no change in administration. In the absence of any substantial policy shift, female employment losses are expected to increase to 21 per cent by mid–2022, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

