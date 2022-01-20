UNHCR: Over 1,200 Yemeni families have fled their homes in first two weeks of 2022

SHAFAQNA- United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that over 1,200Yemeni families have fled their homes in the first two weeks of 2022. Mainly from Hudaydah, Marib and Shabwah.

This adds up to the 4.2 million people already displaced across the country. The needs are massive while funding is very limited, UNHCR said in a Twitter post. After more than six years of conflict, Yemen remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and millions of displaced Yemenis face rising hunger.