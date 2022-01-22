Psychological status of Afghan women after Taliban rule: 80 percent of suicide attempts are among Afghan women

SHAFAQNA- The rapid collapse of Afghan government forces and the Taliban’s seizure of power have shocked citizens. The consequences of this transformation are seen every day in their lives and behavior.

Taliban rule has had a devastating impact on Afghan women and girl, women and girls were banned from schools and universities under Taliban rule.

These problems are very difficult for this section of the Afghan society and have been accompanied by many reactions; Afghan women are not happy today.

Zahra Zavareh, a psychologist and activist in the field of women in Afghanistan, in an interview with Shafaqna, described the effectiveness of the Taliban as a precondition for the escalation of violence against women and stressed the need for women’s awareness and education.

She continued that mental health is an issue that is very worrying and has never been considered in Afghanistan.

She added: “According to the Ministry of Public Health, at least half of the population suffers from psychological disorders. Many others are prone to disorders due to not addressing their problems, and this number is increasing with the efficiency of the Taliban.”

She points out that Afghanistan is facing a shortage of medical centers in the field of mental health. Kabul, with a population of about four million, has only one hospital for the mentally ill.

She described life in Afghanistan as difficult for many, especially women, and stressed that the situation gets worse and difficult.

She added: “Based on the estimates of the United Nations Population Fund, 87% of Afghan women have been victims of at least one form of physical, sexual or psychological violence, and 62% have experienced multiple forms of abuse. Forced marriages are also often quoted as a reason why women in distress seek suicide as an escape.

In other countries, men commit suicide more than women, but in Afghanistan, estimates show that 80% of suicide attempts are committed by women. The Independent Human Rights Commission has warned that the figure could be much higher, as many do not report suicide attempts for various reasons.”

Persian Version