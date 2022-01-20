Imam Hussein (A.S) shrine among world’s five popular pilgrimage sites

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) has been recognized among the five most popular destinations for pilgrimage in the world, Vietnamese daily reported.

Report by Vietnam’s official newspaper, Lao Dong, the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is ranked among the five most popular pilgrimage destinations in the world.

The report has introduced the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), among the holiest sites for followers of Ahlul Bayt (AS), household of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) which is visited by millions of pilgrims every year.

The report also detailed the construction and the Islamic decorations in the holy site and the form of the tomb belonging to the third Shia Imam.

Imam Hussein (AS) is the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) who rose and fought against the tyrant ruler of his time, Yazid ibn Muawiyah in the Battle of Karbala. He was martyred, together with 72 of his companions and household members in this battle back in 680 AD, though his martyrdom has been marked ever since.

