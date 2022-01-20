Date :Thursday, January 20th, 2022 | Time : 16:49 |ID: 244866 | Print

European countries urge Israel to stop settlement construction in occupied al-Quds

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The foreign ministries of France, Germany, Italy and Spain urged Israeli authorities on Wednesday evening to stop the construction of new housing units in Occupied al-Quds.

In a joint statement, the European countries said that the hundreds of new settlement units would “constitute an additional obstacle to the solution.” They said that building in this area would further disconnect the West Bank from al-Quds (Jerusalem) and that these settlements are a violation of international law.
Earlier in the month, Israeli authorities approved plans for the construction of around 3,500 settlement units in Occupied al-Quds, nearly half of which are to be built in the illegal settlements of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa.

