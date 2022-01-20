France: Senate votes to ban Hijab in sports events

SHAFAQNA- French lawmakers have passed a law which bans the wearing of Hijab at sporting events. During a discussion on the sports bill in the Senate, the upper house of parliament, lawmakers adopted an amendment late Tuesday that aims to prohibit the wearing of hijab in competitions organized by the country’s sporting federations in order to maintain “neutrality” on a sports field.

Some 160 lawmakers voted in favor and 143 against, amending the bill concerning democratizing sport and securing the conditions of those exercising professional sport to include the following text: the wearing of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited for participation in sports events and sports competitions organized by sports federations and affiliated association. The changes made in the sports bill by the Senate will once again be up for discussion with the National Assembly before they become law, AA reported.