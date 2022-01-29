Date :Saturday, January 29th, 2022 | Time : 16:35 |ID: 244916 | Print
Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Rule of drug testing on a patient: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about drug testing.

Question: Some Western companies test drugs before they are officially marketed. Can a doctor test such a drug on his patient without the patient knowing, especially if the doctor thinks that this medicine will be useful for the patient before the final result which is important for that company?

Answer: The patient should be informed and his consent should be obtained in the drug test, unless the doctor is sure that the drug has no side effects on the patient and just doubts that it is useful.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Ayatollah Sistani's envoy meets with Chairman of parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s envoy says ISIS not related to Islam
Plasschaert: The voice and wisdom of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani have always been an inspiration to us…
Second phase of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani's office aid to people affected by Beirut blast+Photos
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's reaffirmation on the importance of observing the provisions of reforms in Iraq
Michigan's Friday Prayer Leader: Pope’s meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani is a source of honor for…
Grand Ayatollah Sistani sends food, medicine for 8,000 Sunni families to uproot seeds of sectarianism
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *