Rule of drug testing on a patient: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about drug testing.

Question: Some Western companies test drugs before they are officially marketed. Can a doctor test such a drug on his patient without the patient knowing, especially if the doctor thinks that this medicine will be useful for the patient before the final result which is important for that company?

Answer: The patient should be informed and his consent should be obtained in the drug test, unless the doctor is sure that the drug has no side effects on the patient and just doubts that it is useful.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English