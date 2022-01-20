Iran’s President: Preventing takfiri movements from growing is an important function of mosques in Islamic world

SHAFAQNA- “One of the important functions of mosques in the Islamic world is to prevent the growth of takfiri movements,” the President of Iran said.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi met with the worshipers of the Moscow Grand Mosque on Thursday at the invitation of Ravil Ainuddin, chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, during a visit to Moscow.

He stated: “What exists today in the world of corruption and immorality is proof that today’s man has forgotten God.”

The President said: “Seventy years of oppression and crime against the Palestinian people and more than 20 years of killing the people of Afghanistan are the result of a policy without spirituality and morality.”

Pointing to the importance of spirituality for Muslims, he said: “Takfiri crimes in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen are committed under the flag of Islam, while these are done with the plan and support of the United States and the Zionists.”

Raisi described one of the most important functions of mosques in the Islamic world as preventing the growth of takfiri movements, and said: “The secret of being a Muslim is to build oneself and be accountable to others.”

Referring to yesterday’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, he said: “We had common views on many issues and both countries seek to improve the level of bilateral cooperation.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English