Arab countries spent $340 billion on fighting Corona

SHAFAQNA- Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Hamidi, director general of the Arab Monetary Fund, announced at the seventh meeting of Arab Ministry of Finance officials that start of the global economic recovery with Arab reforms and support packages to deal with the Corona epidemic, which crossed the $ 340 billion mark by the end of September, has helped boost economic recovery opportunities in 2021.

The Arab Monetary Fund also estimated the growth of the Arab economy in 2021 at 2.7 percent and 5.2 percent for the current year, while the global economy in 2021 will grow by 5.9 percent and is estimated to show a growth of 4.9 percent in the current year.

“Digital transformation in the processes of government securities markets has led to the scrutiny of decision makers in global financial institutions,” The head of the Arab Monetary Fund stressed.

He said: “The Arab Money Fund has prepared research on digital transformation strategies in the markets of government securities in Arab countries and the results of digitalization of taxation in these countries.”

Al-Hamidi concluded by emphasizing the importance of strengthening the exchange of experiences between Arab countries, especially on the two issues of “digitalization of government payments and remittances” and “dissemination of general financial statistics.”

