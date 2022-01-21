Iraqi FM meets with EU Foreign Policy Chief

SHAFAQNA- On the sidelines of his visit to Brussels, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell to discuss bilateral relations between Iraq and the European Union and ways to strengthen them, as well as bilateral, regional and international issues.

Fuad Hussein thanked the EU for its support for political stability and economic development in Iraq through its participation in the international coalition for defeating ISIS.

He also referred to the latest developments in Iraq and the efforts of political factions to form a new government, and thanked the European Commission for responding to the Iraqi government’s request to send a delegation to monitor Iraq’s early parliamentary elections and to support the country in confronting Corona.

Fuad Hussein said that Iraq attaches great importance to partnership and cooperation with EU countries, as well as to the steps taken to implement the cooperation and partnership agreement between the two sides through the completion of subcommittee meetings.

He noted that Iraq hopes that a meeting of the Cooperation Council and the European Union at the ministerial level will be held in the near future.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English