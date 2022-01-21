NASA proposes to develop innovative astronaut feeding systems

SHAFAQNA FUTURE-NASA aims to upgrade production of a critical fuel source: food.

In coordination with the Canadian Space Agency, NASA is calling on the public to help develop innovative and sustainable food production technologies or systems that require minimal resources and produce minimal waste.

NASA Offers $1 Million for Innovative Systems to Feed Astronauts.

“Feeding astronauts over long periods within the constraints of space travel will require innovative solutions,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. “Pushing the boundaries of food technology will keep future explorers healthy and could even help feed people here at home.”