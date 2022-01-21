Bahrain:Demands to test detainees after spread of Coronavirus sympto

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/1642774736.jpg 361 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-21 16:47:512022-01-21 16:47:51Bahrain:Demands to test detainees after spread of Coronavirus sympto
SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Human rights activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh said she has received many calls from the prison, indicating that the symptoms the prisoners are suffering are the same as those of Covid-19 symptoms.
The prisoners say that the prison administration conducted rapid tests for them, but they were not informed of their results.
Al-Saegh said parents are concerned about the health of their detained children, calling for the formation of a team from the Ministry of Health to examine detainees in Jaw and Dry Dock prisons and make the results available.
