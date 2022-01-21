Date :Friday, January 21st, 2022 | Time : 16:47 |ID: 244992 | Print

Bahrain:Demands to test detainees after spread of Coronavirus sympto

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Human rights activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh said she has received many calls from the prison, indicating that the symptoms the prisoners are suffering are the same as those of Covid-19 symptoms.

The prisoners say that the prison administration conducted rapid tests for them, but they were not informed of their results.

Al-Saegh said parents are concerned about the health of their detained children, calling for the formation of a team from the Ministry of Health to examine detainees in Jaw and Dry Dock prisons and make the results available.

