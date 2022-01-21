Yemen: More than 60 killed in Saudi-led coalition air raid

SHAFAQNA- More than 60 killed in Saudi-led coalition air raid on prison in northern city of Saada. Footage released by the Houthis on Friday showed rescue workers pulling bodies from out of the rubble, following the dawn raid on the temporary detention centre in Saada.

According to the UK-based charity Save the Children, at least three children were killed in the Hodeidah air raid. “The children were reportedly playing on a nearby football field when missiles struck the port town of Hodeidah,” it said in a statement. The organisation said at least 60 people were killed in the air raid in Saada and more than 100 others wounded, most of them migrants, it added, AlJazeera reported. The airstrikes also damaged a vital telecommunication center in Hudaida that controls Yemen’s internet access, resulting in a nationwide internet blackout, Save the Children mentioned.

News of the Saudi air strike on a prison – a protected civilian site – and knocking out Yemen’s internet is both tragic and no surprise,” said Mary Ellen O’Connell, a professor at Notre Dame law school in the US. “President Biden indicated at his press conference (on 19 January) that he would not be making every effort to end the Yemen civil war. The war has been catastrophic for civilians. The US has a duty to end it, following principles of international law. That means ending support for Saudi attacks”, The Guardian reported.