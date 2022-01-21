India: Hijab wearing Muslim students barred from classes

SHAFAQNA- A group of Muslim students at a government college in Karnataka has been forced to sit outside the classroom for weeks now. “When we arrived at the door of the classroom, the teacher said we cannot enter wearing Hijab,” 18-year-old A H Almas told Al Jazeera. “She asked us to remove it.”

Since then, a group of six Muslim students at a government-run women’s college in Udupi district in India’s Karnataka state have sat outside their classroom because the administration alleges they are defying the rules by wearing the Hijab, which is not part of the uniform. A photo of the students sitting on the steps outside their class, wearing Hijabs and college uniforms, has gone viral on social media, AlJazeera reported.