UN’s Chief condemns Saudi-led coalition air raid on Yemen

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Saudi coalition strikes on prison in northern city of Saada. “The Secretary-General reminds all parties that attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“He further reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure that civilians are protected against the dangers arising from military operations, adhering to the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution,” he added, AA reported. At least 60 people were killed in the air raid in Saada and more than 100 others wounded, most of them migrants.