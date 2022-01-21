Bin Salman’s decision to turn Saudi Arabia’s historic palaces into luxury hotels

SHAFAQNA- Amir Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, started a project called “Boutique Complex” in order to develop, manage and use a collection of famous Saudi historical and cultural palaces and turn them into very luxurious hotels.

The aim of this project is to revive the national heritage of Saudi Arabia through the original culture of this country and to offer the experience of an exceptional and unique banquet.

The first phase of the project, which is being carried out in collaboration with the private sector, includes the development of three historic landmarks, the Al-Hamra Palace in Jeddah with 77 rooms, the Tawiq Palace in Riyadh with 96 rooms and the Al-Ahmar Palace in Riyadh with 71 rooms.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English