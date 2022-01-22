Date :Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 | Time : 07:13 |ID: 245052 | Print

3rd Online Webinar: ‘Vistas to the East’ scheduled for 28 Jan 2022

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic College of London will hold its 3nd Online Webinar called Vistas to the East, an interactive discussion series between Eastern and Western Scholars (Fiqh and Expedience), on Friday 28th of January 2022.

The event will be held with a special address by Prof. Mohammad Fanaei and Prof. David B. Burrell .

Professor Mohammad Fanaei Eshkevari studied both at the Qom seminary in Iran as well as McGill University in Montreal, Canada, where he received his PhD in philosophy. For the past two decades, he has been lecturing on comparative philosophy, mysticism and theology in Imam Khomeini Education and Research Institute in Qom. He has published more than fifty books and articles in Persian on different areas of Islamic thought.

Professor David Bakewell Burrell is an American educator, theologian, writer and translator. He is the Theodore Hesburgh Professor emeritus in Philosophy and Theology at University of Notre Dame, USA. He has written and published extensively on Judeo-Christian and Islamic traditions.

The event is free but registration is mandatory.

Register Here: https://www.islamic-college.ac.uk/2022/01/3rd-webinar
