Usury Against Charity: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:276) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:276)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Usury Against Charity

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

يَمْحَقُ اللَّهُ الرِّبَا وَيُرْبِي الصَّدَقَاتِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ كَفَّارٍ أَثِيمٍ ‎﴿٢٧٦﴾‏

2:276 Allah effaces usury and causes charities to grow. And Allah does not like every sinning disbeliever.

Commentary: Allah (SWT) has forbidden usury; therefore, the income from usury is without blessing and is a source of eternal torment in the Hereafter. Furthermore, using the prohibited money for food, clothing, and shelter obliterates the reward of many acts of worship, such as daily prayers. In contrast, Allah returns manifold the value of charity in this world with an excellent reward in the Hereafter.

The verse compares usury and charity. A usurer lends money to someone to get rich by collecting interest. With charity, one gives away their wealth for a benevolent cause, and Allah (SWT) increases the benefit of charities (وَيُرْبِي الصَّدَقَاتِ) and effaces the interest earned through usury (يَمْحَقُ اللَّهُ الرِّبَا).

The word “yamḥaqu” (يَمْحَقُ) comes from “mḥaq” (محق), which means gradual decrease and deterioration leading to extinction; The term “yur’bī” (يُرْبِي) comes from “al-Arba” (الاربا), which means “to make it grow”.

Usurers are ungrateful by abandoning charity and are committing sins by dealing in usury. And “Allah does not like every ungrateful sinner” (وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ كَفَّارٍ أَثِيمٍ).

The word “kaffār” (کَفّار) refers to someone ungrateful regarding their bounties and blessings. The term “ithm” (إِثْمَ) is a sin that deprives man of doing good deeds[1], and “athīmin” (أَثِيمٍ) is the one who commits excessive sin[2].

General Discussion : Islam recognizes individual ownership and promotes trade but prohibits usury. A usurer lends money to an individual without taking a risk; the usurer is guaranteed to generate income at the exploitation of the borrower. This is contrary to Islamic principles, which encourage the wealthy to support the needy by partnering with them. This, in turn, would minimize the risk to debtors. How many debtors had defaulted on their loans and lost most of their livelihood assets!

Usury is now prevalent among nations. Several wealthy countries control most financial institutions that lend money to developing countries. Most borrowing countries eventually default on their loans, thus making them vulnerable to the policy of the lending countries.

Usury leads to growth, but this growth is usually only for the lender and unstable for the borrower. Usury is considered exploitative because the borrower is likely to continue paying interest for an extended time, which never brings them out of that debt cycle. In contrast, partnership in trade fosters healthy economic development for all involved parties.

Word-for-Word Translation:

يَمْحَقُ اللَّهُ الرِّبَا وَيُرْبِي الصَّدَقَاتِ ۗ وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ كَفَّارٍ أَثِيمٍ ‎﴿٢٧٦﴾‏

2:276 [يَمْحَقُ] Destroys [اللَّهُ] Allah [الرِّبَا] the usury [وَيُرْبِي] and given increase [الصَّدَقَاتِ] for the charities. [وَاللَّهُ] And Allah [لَا يُحِبُّ] does not love [كُلَّ] every [كَفَّارٍ] ungrateful [أَثِيمٍ] sinner.

[1] Qamoos Quran, Vol 1-2, P.24

[2] Tafseer-e-Namoona, vol.2, P. 371