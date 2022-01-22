Date :Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 | Time : 17:26 |ID: 245102 | Print

China hires western social media influencers to polish its image during 2022 Winter Olympics

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA  FUTURE- An army of western social media influencers on TikTok, Instagram or Twitch, is set to spread positive stories about China throughout next month’s Winter Olympics.

Concerned about the international backlash against the Beijing Games amid a wave of diplomatic boycotts, the government has hired western PR professionals to spread an alternative narrative through social media ,theguardian  reported.

In November, as Joe Biden contemplated a diplomatic boycott, Vipinder Jaswal, a US-based Newsweek contributor and former Fox News and HSBC executive, signed a $300,000 contract with China’s consulate general in New York to “strategise and execute” an influencer campaign promoting the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics in the US.

You might also like
Seashells may lead to adaptive protective clothing
Photos: First prize of the photojournalism dedicated to a photographer from the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine
US Conference of Mayors: What technologies are the city leaders looking for?
China: Autonomous taxis in Bejing
Beijing punishes Muslims who observe Ramadan
China affirms its first Coronavirus vaccine patent
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *