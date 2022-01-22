Biden nominates first US Muslim woman to federal judge

SHAFAQNA- Joe Biden announced eight judicial nominees, including Nusrat Choudhury, who would be the first Muslim woman to serve as a federal judge.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, a civil rights lawyer of Bangladeshi descent, would serve in a federal district court in New York state.

“A nominee who would be the first Bangladeshi-American, the first Muslim-American woman, and only the second Muslim-American person to serve as a federal judge,” the White House said , referring to Choudhury.

Choudhury currently serves as the legal director of the Illinois chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a civil rights advocacy group. She previously worked in various capacities at the organisation, including as deputy director of the ACLU’s racial justice programme in New York ,Aljazeera told.

She has been involved in numerous civil rights cases, including lawsuits challenging the federal government’s No Fly List and the New York Police Department’s surveillance of the city’s Muslim community.