Hazrat Zahra (S.A.) birthday to be celebrated with special programs at Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Various programs have been planned to be organized at the mausoleum of Ima Reza (A.S.) in Mashhad, northeast Iran, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (S.A.).

According to the Astan Quds Razavi (custodianship of the mausoleum), the programs will begin on Saturday evening after the Maghrib and Isha prayers.

They will include a speech by Hojat-ol-Islam Nasser Rafiei, poetry recitation, signing religious songs and recitation of eulogies.

Similar programs will be organized on Sunday morning and Sunday evening.

There will also be the recitation of Aminullah Supplication, introduction of books, cultural competitions and honoring a number of successful women.

The 20th day of the month of Jumada al-Thani in the lunar Hijri calendar, which falls on January 23 this year, marks the birth anniversary of the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The auspicious occasion also marks the Women’s Day and Mother’s Day in Iran.