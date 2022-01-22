Festival for women underway in Iraq marking Hazrat Zahra (S.A.) Birthday

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A festival has been organized for Iraqi women on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (S.A.).

The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (A.S.) holy shrine in Najaf has held the festival, starting on Friday, the website of the Astan reported.

Named “Ifaf” (decency and modesty), the festival includes various Quranic, religious and cultural programs, said Salim al-Hisani, an official with the Astan. He said they will run for over a week in Najaf and other cities of Iraq.

One of the programs is a gathering of Iraqi Quranic women slated for January 27-28 in Najaf, he said. The official added that there will also be Quran recitation programs, opening of a Dar-ol-Quran center in the city of Al-Diwaniyah, and launch of the central library of Al-Muthanna University.

There will also a large celebration on the auspicious occasion at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), he went on to say. The 20th day of the lunar Hijri month of Jumada al-Thani, which falls on Sunday, January 23, this year, marks the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA).