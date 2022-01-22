Explosion in Shia neighborhood of Afghanistan’s Herat; Six killed and 10 injured

SHAFAQNA- Six people have been killed and 10 others injured in an explosion in the western city of Herat this evening (Saturday, February 23), local sources say.

Mohammad Aref Jalali, a doctor at the Herat District Hospital, said four women and two men were killed and five men and five women were injured.

The explosion took place this evening (Saturday, January 23) in the “Hajia Abbas” neighborhood of the 12th district of Herat city.

A passenger van carrying “explosives” exploded, killing residents at the scene, according to a statement from the Taliban police headquarters in Herat.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast. The Taliban police headquarters in Herat said the investigation team and security forces of the group had arrived at the scene and were investigating the case.

