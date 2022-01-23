Date :Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 | Time : 00:51 |ID: 245145 | Print

Consultation between Iraqi President & Minister of Justice of Lebanon on strengthening joint relations

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi President Barham Salih met with Lebanese Minister of Justice Henry Khoury to discuss strong ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iraqi President stressed the importance of Iraq-Lebanon relations, the need to strengthen them in various fields, exchange experiences in different areas, activate agreements signed between the two sides, cooperate and coordinate in the field of justice and legal protection of mutual interests.

On the other hand, while appreciating Iraq’s position in supporting the Lebanese people and standing by the country in various crises and challenges, Henry Khoury praised Beirut’s commitment to Iraq’s security and stability.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

