Iraqi Representative: We do not accept US presence in Iraq under any title

SHAFAQNA- The representative of the Coalition for the Rule of Law in the Iraqi Parliament stressed that the United States is the arm of the Israeli regime in Iraq and opposes the presence of American forces under any heading.

“The US presence in Iraq is not pleasant,” said a representative of the Coalition for the Rule of Law in the Iraqi parliament on Saturday.

Al-Shammari said in a statement: “The American forces did not perform their duties in a way that would serve the country and preserve the prestige of Iraq, but was the cause of the destruction of Iraq and the spread of terrorism. Noting that the United States was the arm of the Israeli regime inside Iraq.”

He added: “One of the tasks of the alleged coalition forces is to protect the Iraqi borders against aggression and attacks, but Turkey violated the Iraqi borders and infiltrated the country under US supervision.”

Noting that that US forces neglected to secure Iraq for political gain and in agreement with a neighboring country such as Turkey, the Iraqi representative said: “The stay of American troops inside Iraq is not welcomed, and there are still parliamentary moves to drive Americans out of Iraq.”

Al-Fatah coalition representative Rafiq al-Salehi also revealed last Thursday that his coalition intends to raise the issue of the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq once again in parliament.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English