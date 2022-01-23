Rising unemployment rate in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Iraqi university graduates closed two major bridges today (Sunday) in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar to protest the lack of government job opportunities and to demand employment.

One of the demonstrators stated: “University graduates have been protesting for months for job opportunities, However, the authorities do not respond to their demands, for this reason, there is no other way but stressful actions against us.”

Protests over job applications are repeated in Iraq, Because the public sector does not employ a large number of graduates of universities and institutions due to the restrictions of the private sector in the country.

Unemployment Iraq is estimated at 27%, and the poverty rate at 31.7%, according to the latest statistics of the Iraqi Planning Ministry.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.